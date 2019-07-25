Columbiana officer dragged by OVI suspect, police say

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana police officer was dragged about 15 feet while holding on to an OVI suspect who tried to drive away.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on N. Main Street near Salem Street.

Detective Ryan Pike was directing traffic in a construction zone when he was nearly struck by a 2013 Jeep driven by 44-year-old Brandon Davis, of Poland.

“The reality is that there’s many threats to an officer. One of the most serious threats, the most common threat is a traffic incident, being hit by a car or a drunk driver particularly,” said Columbiana Police Chief Tim Gladis.

Police said Davis appeared to be impaired when he drove up to Pike.

“This car came up to the construction zone and just never slowed down and came right into the zone and just ignored all the instructions from the officer,” Gladis said.

Pike was able to get Davis to stop and called for another officer to assist with an OVI arrest.

Police said while waiting for the other officer to arrive, Pike noticed that Davis was reaching for the gear shift as if he was going to drive away.

“The officer grabbed him by his shirt collar and tried to get his hand off the gear shift, but the driver took off and drove the officer about 20 feet down the road,” Gladis said.

After Pike was able to let go, police said Davis drove away.

A short time later, witnesses reported seeing Davis drive east on Salem Street. Police later received a report of an erratic driver on Terra Verde, who pulled into a vacant house and ran into the woods nearby.

“We followed him into the woods. We had a K-9 unit going after him and we asked him to surrender three times and gave warnings. He refused to surrender. The dog went out to find him and the dog did find him in about five seconds and held him there until the officers made their arrest,” Gladis said.

While searching the area, a dog ran out of the woods, who police believe was carried there by Davis.

Pike was not seriously hurt and Davis was treated for bite wounds to his buttocks.

He was taken to the Columbiana County Jail and is facing charges of felony assault on a police officer.