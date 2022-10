COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been indicted by a grand jury in a Columbiana County death investigation.

Nathan Tataseo, 46, faces several charges including murder and aggravated murder in the death of his father, James Tataseo.

James’ body was found inside a home on South Elm Street back in June.

Nathan previously pleaded no contest to a falsification charge in connection to the investigation.

He’s currently being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Nov. 3.