Columbiana leaders asking residents to conserve energy

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – If everyone in Columbiana conserves energy for the next couple of days, they could get a lower energy rate.

It’s part of “Community Energy Savings Days,” which runs Monday and Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

City leaders are asking everyone who can to participate.

Here is how you can help:

  • Raise your thermostat a few degrees
  • Unplug any electronics that aren’t in use
  • Turn off any lights that don’t need to be used
  • Use heavy appliances like washers and dryers after 7 p.m.

City officials say participation is not mandatory, but they would like everyone to take part.

