Columbiana introduces new drop-off site for community cleanup

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Folks in Columbiana will have a new place to go to for their community cleanup.

Starting Monday, people can bring any items they wish to get rid of to Metz Road, behind the baseball fields.

You can bring up to three big items, like couches or mattresses.

The drop off times are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with extended times on Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you can’t make it, they will be picking up items one day each for all four city zones.

“We’re only coming to your house one time, so if you’re not going to bring it to the drop-off site, we recommend that you get it out on Sunday. If you don’t know what zone you’re in, you can just get it out on that day,” said Lance Willard, city manager.

Zone pick-up days are as follows:

Monday: Zone 1

Tuesday: Zone 2

Wednesday: Zone 3

Thursday: Zone 4

Items they won’t accept include electronics, car batteries and hazardous chemicals.