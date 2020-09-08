Columbiana intersection blocked off as police clean up after two-car crash

It happened at the intersection of routes 14 and 46

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A two-car accident in Columbiana has sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of routes 14 and 46. The area is blocked off and police are diverting traffic around it.

An SUV traveling westbound on Route 14 ran a red light and hit another SUV traveling southbound on Route 46.

The driver of the SUV on Route 14 will be charged with running a red light.

