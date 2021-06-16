Columbiana hopes to bring restaurants, shops into open plaza next to Firestone Farms

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction is underway at an area beside Firestone Farms in Columbiana. The city is looking to add a few businesses into the area with a $3 million investment on 2.5 acres.

Driving along Route 7, you’ll notice a large plot of land under construction.

“Right behind us, you had an empty field for 10 to 12 years,” said Lance Willard, president of Milo Land Company.

It’s a multi-phase project, starting with a 6,500 square foot retail plaza and followed by a 10,000 square foot building for mixed-use space.

“It could be a mix of office, retail, restaurants. Those sort of things,” said Nick DeMaiolo, city manager of Columbiana.

That part will start in the spring. So, they still have a long way to go. Most of the land is covered in gravel right now.

The city is working with businesses to come into the plaza. One has already committed.

“It’s a restaurant, Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats. It will be her second location. She has a location up in Boardman so this will be her second one, down here in Columbiana,” DeMaiolo said.

The construction started about five weeks ago. The shell of the building should be finished by the fall.

It’s going to take a while before businesses can start opening up shop and give it the same feel as Firestone Farms.

“What we’re trying to do is complement each other, be strategic about different tenants that we each bring to the community. Right fit for the community, right fit for the plaza and so forth,” DeMaiolo said.

The city would like to see more places to eat come in.

“As far as Columbiana’s concern, we need a restaurant that’s opened on Mondays. We need more of those,” Willard said.

According to Willard, the Bobcat Development CRA Development real estate tax abatement will be 100 percent for five years and 75 percent for 10 years thereafter for a total of 15 years.