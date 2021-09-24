Columbiana event with wineries, food trucks coming this weekend

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Uncorked is happening this weekend. The event features wine tastings from six wineries, food trucks and other vendors.

The event is going on from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday night at Firestone Farms. It’s $30 to enter, and you get a free glass.

Money from the event will go to the Columbiana Tourism Bureau to help promote things to do in the area and local businesses.

“How do we showcase everything Columbiana has to offer and how do we get at least some of the wineries and businesses in the area in front of more eyes and get maybe people from outside the area who haven’t been to Columbiana before or haven’t been here in a long time to come early,” said Mary Ann Green, co-chair of Columbiana Uncorked 2021.

Columbiana will also host its first Beerfest next month.

It’s happening October 9 at Firestone Farms. That event will benefit the dog park being built at Firestone Park.