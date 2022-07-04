COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The death of a 76-year-old man in Columbiana remains under investigation as police announce Monday that his son is facing charges.

According to police, Nathan A. Tataseo, 46, was arrested for falsification for knowingly making false statements to detectives who were investigating his father’s death.

James E. Tataseo was found dead inside his house on S. Elm Street on June 30.

Police say the death is “of a suspicious nature” and is still under investigation.

The Columbiana Police Department along with the Columbiana County Major Crime Task Force, The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the case.