LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County will be participating in National Day of Service with a drive-thru food drive Monday.

The Columbiana County Young Dems will be collecting items to give away at its office on Market Street in Lisbon.

They’re looking for things like canned goods, cereal, paper products, personal hygiene items and diapers.

You can drop donations off anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.