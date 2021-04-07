Columbiana County woman shows off beautiful two-acre flower garden

Jean Shellenbarger has been gardening for 43 years and says she has never seen this glorious of a bloom

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Gardeners desire a place that has flowers all year long since they capture our imagination.

There’s a homegrown garden in Fairfield Township where the flowers are captivating right now.

Jean Shellenbarger has been gardening for 43 years and says she has never seen this glorious of a bloom.

The recent cool conditions have popped many of her daffodils open along her river of daffodils and in her great garden.

Credit: WKBN

She acknowledges this week’s heat will probably end the cycle soon, until the next batch of flowers comes along.

“I have a continuous color always. I’ll have a continuous bloom of all sorts of trees, shrubbery, perennials. Usually, May is all blues and purples and the spring flowers. Hard to say with this warm weather, it brings things on quicker,” she said.

Shellenbarger has two acres of gardens.

The spring flowers are her favorite among the dozens of different types she has growing and blooming year-round.