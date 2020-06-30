Columbiana County to disperse $3 million in coronavirus aid

Local News

The cities, villages and townships in Columbiana County, as well as county commissioners, will receive a combined $3 million in federal funds

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The cities, villages and townships in Columbiana County, as well as county commissioners, will receive a combined $3 million in federal funds to help local governments with coronavirus-related expenses.

According to the Morning Journal, the money comes from the CARES Act passed by Congress in April.

Commissioners will get $1.5 million, and the rest will be distributed among the 13 cities and villages and 18 townships based on population.

The county auditor said each local government is required to adopt a prepared resolution before its share will be wired to them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com