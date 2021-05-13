Columbiana County students compete to raise funds for families battling cancer

Crestview is helping three students and Columbiana is supporting their classmate and friend Sam

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Columbiana and Crestview middle schools are taking a stand against cancer as they help multiple families in the county.

“We have an amazing community that comes together when there’s a need to do so,” said Columbiana Middle School’s Jason Martin.

Although the two schools are in a friendly competition, the battle has a deeper meaning: to raise awareness and money for the families currently battling cancer.

“We’re really hoping Sam’s family doesn’t have to pay as much now for his medical bills,” said Columbiana Middle School’s Preston Buckingham.

For the past few weeks, both schools did all they could to raise money.

One way was through a penny war, which was extremely successful. Crestview raised more than $2,300 and Columbiana raked in almost $7,500.

Students say this fundraiser was a humbling one.

“To even help his family just a little bit is such a blessing that we were able to deliver to them,” said Columbiana Middle School’s Summer Sinsley.

On top of raising all that money, Columbiana High School has made close to 400 shirts to support Sam.

“They always seem to rise to the occasion for us as a community and this idea, this challenge with the competition raising money for families who are in both communities, I couldn’t be more proud,” Martin said.

Next, students will be auctioning off hand-painted flower pots, donated to them by the local Lowe’s and Home Depot.

“Oh my gosh, I am so proud of our kids, always,” Martin said.