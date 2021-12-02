Columbiana County student among Vax-2-School winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another local student is receiving a $10,000 scholarship as part of the state’s Vax-2-School drawings.
Emerson Kemats, of Columbiana, was among the winners.
The full list of winners is below:
- Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville
- Cory Baczkowski, Akron
- October Bradley, Olmsted Township
- Audrey Bueter, Grove City
- Noah Carl, Dayton
- Brogan Combs, Chillicothe
- Adriana Crivelli, Solon
- Brodie Custer, Montgomery
- Cimone Derrick, Dayton
- Alexys Dray, Baltimore
- Samuel Eagan, Cincinnati
- Jamison Geil, Cincinnati
- Jineen Kahook, Tallmadge
- Emerson Kemats, Columbiana
- Jessica Legge, Kenton
- Noah Ly, Obetz
- John Matthews III, Hamilton
- Kellen Miller, Troy
- Abigail Mosley, Lancaster
- Ariella Pitty, Brunswick
- Logan Rechin, Rocky River
- Logan Regg, West Chester
- Gavin Resor, Cambridge
- Xavier Robida, Lorain
- Matthew Roth, Findlay
- Ava Schell, Xenia
- Maceo Tabora, Rocky River
- Brooklyn Warmund, Canal Winchester
- Emerson White, Ironton
- Javon Williams, Solon
Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.
The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
The only other local winner was Anthony Harker, of Niles, who learned of his award on Wednesday.