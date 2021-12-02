Columbiana County student among Vax-2-School winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another local student is receiving a $10,000 scholarship as part of the state’s Vax-2-School drawings.

Emerson Kemats, of Columbiana, was among the winners.

The full list of winners is below:

Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville Cory Baczkowski, Akron October Bradley, Olmsted Township Audrey Bueter, Grove City Noah Carl, Dayton Brogan Combs, Chillicothe Adriana Crivelli, Solon Brodie Custer, Montgomery Cimone Derrick, Dayton Alexys Dray, Baltimore Samuel Eagan, Cincinnati Jamison Geil, Cincinnati Jineen Kahook, Tallmadge Emerson Kemats, Columbiana Jessica Legge, Kenton Noah Ly, Obetz John Matthews III, Hamilton Kellen Miller, Troy Abigail Mosley, Lancaster Ariella Pitty, Brunswick Logan Rechin, Rocky River Logan Regg, West Chester Gavin Resor, Cambridge Xavier Robida, Lorain Matthew Roth, Findlay Ava Schell, Xenia Maceo Tabora, Rocky River Brooklyn Warmund, Canal Winchester Emerson White, Ironton Javon Williams, Solon

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

The only other local winner was Anthony Harker, of Niles, who learned of his award on Wednesday.