COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Ricardo Gonzalez, Jr. has multiple warrants for his arrest.

He is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office warned if you see Gonzalez or know where he is, call the office at 330-424-7255. You can remain anonymous.