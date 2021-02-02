Columbiana County schools use STEM classes to solve real-world problems

They are learning about issues facing certain companies and how to solve them

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A few schools in Columbiana County are getting some real-world experience. They are learning about issues facing certain companies and how to solve them using STEM-based programs.

Fifth graders at Crestview Elementary are in their third year of Silver Apple partnership.

It pairs students with professional industries to solve issues that these industries are facing, coming up with projects like videos and 3-D printing.

“They use all these STEM concepts to be able to come up with solutions to solve the problem for the industry,” said Kathy Bennett, Silver Apple education consultant.

Crestview elementary will be working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the high school entrepreneur class to see how the environment and water affect animals.

“Basically, they will be taking water samples and researching the area that the school is around, and lean out of that the problems that are affecting the quality of water,” Bennett said.

Through a set of meetings, the plan gets laid among the teachers and students. Getting the students as hands-on as much as possible.

Fifteen minutes away, Leetonia high school students are working on a different issue using their industry classroom and a robotic arm.

“We are working with Pennex. The problem that Pennex gave us was the fingers on the robotic arm tend to wear out quickly,” Bennett said.

Now, the students are tasked with how to come up with something more durable. They will have a robotic arm and a 3-D printer to work with.

“They are going to be bringing in the exact pieces and letting them get hands-on experience looking at them and being able to fit pieces to them and seeing how it works,” Bennett said.

Bennett says students are given these real-world opportunities to help them determine if they want to pursue technical training, college, or both.