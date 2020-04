That brings the total to 95 positive cases of coronavirus

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County reported three new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total to 95 positive cases of coronavirus.

The numbers reflect the current cases in East Liverpool, Salem and at the federal prison, according to the Columbiana County Health District.

The numbers may not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health later in the afternoon.