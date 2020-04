No new deaths were reported, the total remains at two

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County reports five more positive cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 23.

No new deaths were reported, the total remains at two.

They have tested a total of 64 Columbiana County residents. There have been 30 negative cases, 23 positive and 11 cases are still pending.

This increase may not be reflected in the total released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. until their next update.