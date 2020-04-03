Closings and delays
Columbiana County reports an additional 3 deaths from COVID-19

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health Department announced Friday an additional three deaths from coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to five.

The patients that died were all male and were hospitalized with underlying health conditions. Their age ranged from 53-76 years old.

As of Friday, there are 28 positive cases.

These numbers reflect the cases coming from East Liverpool, Salem and at the federal prison.

This increase may not be reflected in the total released by the state department of health at 2 p.m.

