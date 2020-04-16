Columbiana County records more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The county health district is still investigating one probably case and one death potentially related to COVID-19

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported Thursday that there are a total of 135 cases in the county and 10 deaths.

That is an increase in 13 positive cases reported since Wednesday.

The total reflects cases from Salem, East Liverpool, long-term care facilities and the federal prison.

There are still 60 confirmed cases and five deaths at Elkton federal prison, according to the numbers released by the health department.

The union’s president, Joseph Mayle, reported a six death on Thursday morning, however. He said 109 are in quarantine, 37 are isolated, 31 are in the hospital, 16 are on a ventilator, and 33 staff members are affected.

According to the health department, in long-term care facilities, there are seven confirmed cases of the virus and one death.

The county health district is still investigating one probable case and one death potentially related to COVID-19.

The numbers released may not be reflected in the numbers released later this afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.