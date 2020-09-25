Columbiana County recorder turns down plea deal in deadly crash case

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The issue of whether or not the Columbiana County Recorder should be tested to determine if she can get a driver’s license is holding up a possible plea deal in her traffic case.

Friday morning, Theresa Bosel and her attorney turned down a deal in Mahoning County Court in Canfield.

She’s charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash in August of last year in Beaver Township in which the other driver was killed.

In court Friday morning, lawyers for both sides argued over whether Bosel could be required to undergo an exam by the Highway Patrol as part of her sentence.

Since the two sides were not able to come to an agreement, Judge Molly Johnson said she would set the case for trial in early November.

Bosel could face up to 90 days in jail if she’s convicted.

The family of the victim has already filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her.