Columbiana County prepares for snow and ice

(WKBN) – The nice weather won’t last long as ODOT and Columbiana County Engineer’s Officer are getting ready for what’s ahead.

Columbiana County’s Engineer’s Officer is planning for both ice and snow. ODOT won’t be able to pretreat because of the rain. Columbiana County does things a little differently.

“We have a little different technique. We try to get out and put some grit down and pretreat in that way but not with brine or other liquids,” said Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson.

Dawson believes all the previous salt used will also serve as a pretreatment. He also said grit is a mixture they use with salt.

“The thing we like about that is the grit gives you some initial traction until the salt can actually work well,” said Dawson.

Jacob Thompson: “What’s easier, snow or ice?” Matt McGuire: “Oh snow, hands down.”

Matt McGuire is the Public Information Officer for ODOT’s District 9. He started as a highway tech for the state, which means plowing snow. He still does it for his district as an auxiliary driver.

Mcguire said with the rain coming in before, they can’t pretreat. “In cases like this, where we’re not able to pretreat and where you’re looking at possible freezing rain, freezing rain is going to make that bond, immediately on contact and there’s really nothing that can be done to prevent that.”

If temperatures drop below 20 degrees, they will flip from salt to liquid de-icers.

Mcguire does see one downside to having to deal with snow over ice. “Drivers don’t tend to respect the snow as much. So they don’t alter their habits for snow like they will ice.”

Something else that could cause a problem for Columbiana County — the landscape.

“INSTEAD OF HITTING THE WHOLE WIDTH OF OUR WHOLE SYSTEM. WE MIGHT GO DIRECTLY TO SOME HILLY AREAS, ESPECIALLY IF IT’S TURNING INTO ICE AND HIT THOSE AREAS FIRST,” said Dawson.

The big thing is if you don’t have to be out in this winter storm, stay at home.