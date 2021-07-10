Columbiana County Park District raising funds for popular bike trail

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Park District is selling T-shirts to raise money to help maintain a popular biking and walking trail.

The Greenway Trail runs 12 miles between Lisbon and Leetonia.

Volunteers, or those that are known as “Friends of the Park,” were selling T-shirts along the route at various trailheads on Saturday.

“People stop and make donations, purchase a T-shirt and we just get to update them about what’s going on on the trails, so it’s a lot of fun for everybody and we’re excited to see all the people on the trail during the summertime,” said Eileen Dray-Bardon, vice-chair of the park board.

“I’m a biker and I like to bike to the trail. We have such a wonderful, beautiful trail,” said volunteer Arlene Obertance.

If you weren’t able to make it to the Greenway Trail Saturday and would still like to snag a T-shirt, they are $20 and can be purchased at the district office at 130 Maple Street in Lisbon.

All the proceeds from the sales and donations will go toward the trail maintenance.

