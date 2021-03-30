Columbiana County murder suspect held in jail on $1 million bond

Gary Joiner is charged in the shooting death of someone he knew

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County murder suspect was in court Tuesday morning.

Gary Joiner is charged in the death of Ryan Virden, of Salem.

There was a shooting early Monday morning at a house in Knox Township. Witnesses called 911, saying someone kicked in the door.

When officers got there, they found Virden dead with several gunshot wounds.

Police say Joiner and Virden knew each other, but a motive has not been determined.

Joiner is due back in court April 8. He’s being held in the Columbiana County Jail on a $1 million bond.