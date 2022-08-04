LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Salineville man in scheduled to answer charges from an indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Justin Givens, 27, was accused in the shooting death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March.

Givens has been in the county jail on $1 million bail since his initial arrest for having weapons under disability and attempted escape in March.

Givens is charged with murder with a firearm specification, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, endangering children and aggravated possession of drugs.

McGuire’s stepdaughter, Alyssa McGuire, was also charged in the case.