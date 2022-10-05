LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County man entered a plea agreement on Tuesday in his case that he caused the death of a child in 2017.

Aaron Delo, 30, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering children. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped.

Delo was arrested in February by secret indictment following the death of Dallas Delo.

Investigators say the child’s death was a direct result of Aaron Delo committing child endangering by “creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of Dallas Delo by violating duty of care, protection or support,” according to the indictment.

Investigators say the crime happened between Dec. 31, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018.

According to the Morning Journal, 4-month-old Dallas had been left in Aaron’s care overnight at the Frolo Motel outside Lisbon, along with two other children. Delo told investigators that he had taken the kids to bed with him to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, and when he awoke, the baby was unresponsive.

Delo also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a separate drug possession case filed earlier this year in Columbiana County.

Sentencing in Aaron Delo’s case is set for 1:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. He faces a sentence of nine to 36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.