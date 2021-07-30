Columbiana County launches campaign following COVID-19 vaccination drop

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County COVID Vaccination Taskforce has produced a 30-second commercial and a 2-minute PSA highlighting the importance and benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new campaign comes on the heels of a vaccine hesitancy survey sent to residents asking for more education about the vaccine.

The PSAs were created using COVID-19 grant funding and feature local medical professionals.

Taskforce members volunteered to develop a message with the theme vaccines are safe, vaccines are effective, and vaccines are available… don’t hesitate, vaccinate!

Several outreach methods are planned, including a vaccination clinic next week at the Columbiana County Fair.

Additional vaccination opportunities and appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide.

Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination within the state of Ohio can learn more at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.