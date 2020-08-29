Columbiana County Humane Society hosts ‘clear the shelter’ event in Salem

They're doing it in hopes to get more exposure to the animals there and try and get some of them adopted

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Humane Society is hoping to clear its shelter Saturday.

They’re calling it “Clear the Shelter” and they’re holding the event at the Pet Valu in Salem.

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

They’re doing it in hopes to get more exposure to the animals there and try and get some of them adopted.

Right now, they have about 90 cats and seven dogs up for adoption. They’ll only have 3 cats there, but they’ll have a binder full of the animals that you can look through.

A lot of these animals came from Alchemy Acres near Salem.

The Humane Society is also looking for donations as well. If you can’t come out to the event, but still want to help, they are also in need of things like cat litter, cat and dog food, peanut butter and toys

They’ll have a few cats there and a binder of their animals available.

They’ll also have t-shirts and masks available. Any money made goes straight to the animals. Right now they are trying to find homes for more than 80 cats and a few dogs.

They took in nearly 200 animals from Alchemy Acres in that animal neglect case last month.

“Most of the animals had extensive medical care needed. All of the cats had upper respiratory infections most of them were infested with fleas, so a lot of medical care unfortunately we had to do a lot of of and we’re happy to do that. It’s just sad to see the animals have to go through that,” said manager Audrey Solmen.

Right now, because of COVID-19, they’re running by appointment only. So, if you’re interested in adopting or fostering an animal you can fill out an application and they’ll get back to you on an appointment time.