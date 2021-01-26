Columbiana County Health District adding new phone number for vaccine scheduling

Those ages 75 and older may call may call 330-692-2210 or 330-429-5133, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District is adding a second phone number for COVID-19 vaccines due to the overwhelming response to its drive-thru vaccination clinic.

Residents 75 years of age or older (with a priority to those 80+) may call 330-692-2210 or 330-429-5133, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. They’ll be able to speak to a staff member directly and schedule a vaccination, according to the health department.

When calling, residents will be given the time and day they need to report to receive their reserved dose of vaccine.

The Health District asks for patience when calling as workers expect to receive a large number of calls. Callers may receive a busy signal or indication that the voicemail box is full, but workers ask that residents keep calling as reservations are available.