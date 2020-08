The screening is free for people who live in the county

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health Department is holding a prostate antigen screening all day Tuesday.

It’s at the office on State Route 45 in Lisbon.

You have to call ahead for an appointment — 330-424-0272.

The screening is free for people who live in the county. If you don’t live in Columbiana County, you can still get screened for just $5.

The American Cancer Society recommends an annual PSA screening for men over age 50.