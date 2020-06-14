Columbiana County Fairgrounds continues drive-thru “Fair Food Fill-Up”

Wolf said they had about 500 cars come through on Saturday

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV – County fairs across the state have hosted drive-thru food fairs recently and the Columbiana County Fairgrounds is having its own this weekend.

Although the Columbiana County Fair was canceled this year due to COVID-19, the fair board is still helping people get their fix through its “Fair Food Fill-Up” event.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, guests can come in through Gate A to order fair food from nine local vendors.

Since so many fairs and festivals have been canceled, fair board president John Wolf said this might be the first event of the season for some of these vendors.

“We wanted to help the Columbiana County-based vendors prosper a little bit,” said Wolf.

Wolf said they had about 500 cars come through on Saturday. He said they’ve received positive feedback from both vendors and guests at the event.

“It moved almost flawlessly yesterday. We had a few back-ups, but it moved very well,” Wolf said.

For more information, visit columbianacountyfair.org.