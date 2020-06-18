Columbiana County fair board reverses decision, 4-H Junior Fair will happen

In a 11 to 4 vote, the board decided to hold a junior fair for 4-H members

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fair Board met Wednesday and decided to reverse their previous decision about canceling the Junior Fair.

According to the Morning Journal, the Columbiana County Junior Fair will only be to show market animals.

No date has been set, but a decision is expected soon.

Some board members said they could lose money, but that it is worth the risk to try and break even for the sake of the children.

It was also decided a second Fair Food Fill-up will be held June 27-28, citing the success of the last weekend’s event.