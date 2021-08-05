Columbiana County Fair antique tractor display gets new home this year

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The antique tractor display at the Columbiana County Fair has a new home, sort of. They were given the building where vaccines were distributed out of earlier this year, and it’s an addition they are happy to have.

The building at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds was built for vaccine distribution and used to have cars go through for a drive-thru clinic.

That was months ago, and now, it’s being used for the antique tractor display.

“I like it. We get a lot more draw of people ’cause they can get in from out of the sun and out of the weather and look around. It works out pretty nice,” said Kurt Seachrist, president of the antique tractor display.

The display was always at the same spot, just without a roof. When you walk in, you have a line of tractors along the edges and in the middle.

Most of them looking like they just came off the show room floor, and many owners would like to keep them that way.

“A lot of them like them inside and they’re not out in the rain and out in any of the weather. The nice thing is about the building is we shut it every night, so it’s closed. So hopefully no vandalism,” Seachrist said.

He says they’ve never had any problems with that in the past. There are some tractors that still sit outside.

Overall, there are more than 50 tractors, some as old as the 1930s.

“Most of these don’t do anything anymore. They are just for show,” Seachrist said.

When President of the Fair Board John Wolf presented the idea to Seachrist, he said he was surprised.

“Just, I mean, for space for fair board — you figured they could put other displays in here instead of us,” he said.

And the people who display the tractors are equally pleased.

“Oh, everybody loves it. Everybody says they like it, like being in here,” Seachrist said.

First News asked Seachrist if the future plan is to have the antique tractor display remain in the building.

He said, supposedly.