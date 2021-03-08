Columbiana County deputy recognized with Distinguished Service Medal

Deputy Brian Deack said he is honored to get the award, but he wasn't expecting it at all

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Every day, men and women put on their uniform and badge to head into the unknown with one goal in mind — serve their community.

Deputy Brian Deack is one of those men. Born and raised in Columbiana County, Deack has been serving his community for 17 years. On March 12, he will have served his third year with the Sheriff’s Office. Prior to that, he worked in other departments.

Deack was recently honored with a Distinguished Service Medal for his actions on January 3 when he was the first responder on the scene where a truck crashed into a house in Knox Township.

“I just proceeded to try and move debris out of the way,” Deack said. “I just wanted to get a clear path so when the firefighters got there, they could get in there and do what they needed to do.”

At the same time, Deack was also accounting for everyone inside the house. Unfortunately, one person inside died from the incident, another was taken to the hospital.

The driver was OK, and investigators say drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors.

“I just want to get in there and help whoever, get them out of there,” Deack said.

Deack said he was honored to get the award and that he wasn’t expecting it at all.

“This is just part of our job getting into this kind of stuff, and you never know what you’re going to get dispatched or called to,” Deack said. “The dispatchers, they’re the ones taking all the calls coming in, and they’re trying to get who needs to go where and what needs to go on. It goes heavy on them.”