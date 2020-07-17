Columbiana County Dems choose replacement nominee for prosecutor

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble will replace Prosecutor Robert Herron on the November ballot

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County Democrats have chosen a replacement for their nominee for county prosecutor.

According to our print partners at the Morning Journal, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble will replace Prosecutor Robert Herron on the November ballot.

Herron decided to withdraw his bid for a ninth full term in late May.

Gamble has been with the prosecutor’s office for just over 30 years, interning for Herron before completing law school.

Gamble took a full-time position with the prosecutor’s office in 1999 and was named Chief Assistant Prosecutor for the criminal division in 2000.

Gamble will face Republican Vito Abruzzino in November.