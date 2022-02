EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- East Liverpool Municipal Court may be merging with Columbiana County Municipal Court.

According to the Morning Journal, commissioners say the Columbiana County Court can handle the added cases.

Mayor Greg Bricker supports the move. In the article, he said that a full time local municipal court costs $300,000 in administrative salaries a year.



State Representatives Tim Ginter and the Ohio Supreme Court will review things before any changes.