Columbiana County business featured in Hungtington Bank’s ‘support local’ ad campaign

Peace Valley Orchards, 5667 Adams Rd., is featured in the bank's new Support Local video series

Rogers, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County business is taking center stage in a new ad campaign from Huntington Bank.

In the video, co-owner Dan Simmons, Jr. talks about the farm, their new apple crop and the mitigation efforts they are doing to keep customers and workers safe during the pandemic.

“America’s small businesses have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. Their commitment to innovate in the face of adversity inspires us,” said Steve Rhodes, Huntington’s business banking director. “This campaign honors the critical role and unique challenges of small businesses and builds on the economic-relief programs we’ve deployed to help businesses rebuild and thrive.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntington officials say they suspended late fees, deferred payments, cashed stimulus checks and processed Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for customers.