NEGLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – Bulldog Motorsports in Columbiana County burned in a fire overnight, according to firefighters.

Fire departments responded to the call at the business on Richardson Avenue in Negley just before 1 a.m.

According to Bulldog Motorsports’ website, it provides services and parts for ATVs, dirt bikes, cars, trucks and other vehicles.