Columbiana County assistant prosecutor facing campaign violation charges

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Assistant County Prosecutor John Gamble, who’s running for the county prosecutor’s seat in November, is facing charges related to campaign violations, the Morning Journal reports.

According to the Morning Journal, the charges came after allegations of violations of Ohio’s Little Hatch Act due to classified police officers from East Liverpool appearing on Gamble’s campaign Facebook page.

Court documents detail that Gamble appeared on the courthouse steps with police officers from several departments with a caption reading: “Over 500 years of law enforcement experience standing with John Gamble. They have his back in the election because he’s had their backs for the last 30 years.”

Though Gamble reportedly contends that the officers were freely expressing their political opinions, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and some county Republicans have suggested that Gamble may have pressured them.

