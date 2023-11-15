LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – There are still six weeks or so left in the year, but Columbiana County commissioners already have their proposed budget in place for 2024.

Commissioners approved a general fund budget Wednesday of roughly $22.5 million for 2024. That’s about a million dollars above what was appropriated for this year.

Commissioners say while the county doesn’t receive any property tax revenue, close to $21 million will come in by the end of December from sales tax, with a lot of that coming from online purchases.

“If you buy something from Amazon, you’re paying sales tax to get that product. They give to the state and the state sends us our share and everybody is happy,” Commissioner Mike Halleck said.

The two largest appropriations in next year’s budget are for the sheriff’s office and the privately operated county jail, which totals about $8.5 million.

Commissioners say the county has the lowest per-capita tax base in all of Ohio.