Columbiana community kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas parade

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Right in the heart of the “Nicest Place in America,” Columbiana’s 18th annual Christmas parade marched down Main Street Friday night.

Hundreds lined the sidewalks to watch the floats go by.

It’s a long-standing family tradition that really gets the city into the holiday spirit.

“We’ve actually only lived here for about four years, but the first parade I ever came to I thought everyone was absolute nuts because everybody comes out, and I love it now. I think it’s so great to live in a small town where everybody really supports the community and just gets together on a regular occasion. They always have stuff going on and we love it,” said Chandra Brode, of Columbiana.

The parade officially marks the start of the holiday season in Columbiana, as Santa himself made his yearly appearance atop a fire truck.

The holiday fun doesn’t end with the parade, though.

Now through Christmas, you can also see Northeast Ohio’s largest drive-thru light display at Firestone Park.

While you’re there, you can also stop by a gingerbread house and Santa’s Ice Castle for photos, cookies and some fun arts and crafts.