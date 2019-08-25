Columbiana community cleans up Clippers Stadium ahead of first home game

Two weeks ago, Nicole made a Facebook page for the event and helped organize it

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana community came together on Sunday to clean up Clippers Stadium at Firestone Park.

“We’re just kind of revamping the whole stadium,” said Steve Debone. “We have a great, strong Clippers pride going on.”

Steve and his wife Nicole are parents of two football players. Two weeks ago, Nicole made a Facebook page for the event and helped organize it.

“We got some pressure washers, we’re cleaning out the stadium, the bleachers, we’re going to do a little bit of repainting on things and just clean it up,” Steve said.

He said the community wanted to show others how much this stadium means to them.

“When they come out here, we want to see the team proud of where we came from, Columbiana, and show the pride we have,” Steve said.

His son, Steve Jr., plays for the Clippers and said he’s very thankful for his community and family for doing this.

“It actually means a lot because it shows how much effort and time that they are taking out of their days and their separate lives to come and help something as little as a football team,” he said.

The Clippers’ first home game is next Friday, and Steve Jr. said he is sure the team will appreciate the revamp as much as him.

“I believe that as soon as they come out and see it on a Friday night under the lights, they are going to be greatly appreciated and happy that the field and stands are all redone.”