Hunter will eventually replace Jesy, the sheriff's current K9, who retires next year

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The newest member of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office was sworn in Thursday morning.

Hunter, the new K9 officer, and his human partner, Deputy Damin Beadnell, recently completed about six months of training together.

Hunter will eventually replace Jesy, the sheriff’s current K9, who retires next year.

Commissioners paid the $14,500 for Hunter and his training.