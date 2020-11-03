Columbiana Co. Recorder convicted in crash that killed California man

Bosel entered a "no contest" plea and was then found guilty by Judge Molly Johnson

(WYTV) – Columbiana County Recorder Theresa Bosel has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash last year that killed a man from California.

The judge then ordered Bosel to serve 30 days under house arrest, to have her driver’s license suspended for a year and to spend 12 months probation.

She was also fined $150.

In September, Bosel tried to back out of a plea deal with prosecutors over concerns she would have her driving skills tested and was set for trial later this month.

She was charged in connection with a crash in August 2019 that claimed the life of Cecil Chamberlain.