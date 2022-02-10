LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A new date has been set for paying property taxes in Columbiana County.

The first payment will be due Feb. 18 instead of March 4. The second payment is due July 29.

By law, payments were due the last week of January, but the county requested an extension.

The new treasurer wants to get the second half of the collection in line with the rest of the state.

“We’re not trying to move this up for any other reason than to right it with the state where it’s supposed to have been all along. Because it’s my first year in office, I’m trying to do this one tie so we never to do it again,” said Columbiana County Treasurer Bryan Blakeman.

Everyone should have received a notice in the mail.

Blakeman wants this to be a one-time change so things are easier going forward.

The previous treasurer tried to do this last year but wasn’t able to because of technical issues.