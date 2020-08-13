Columbiana Co. Humane Society accepting donations for cats, horses in their care

Donations can be dropped off in the donation box in front of their building on South Lincoln Avenue

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Humane Society needs some help with donations.

In a Facebook post, the humane society said because they have so many cats right now, they really need food and cat litter.

They are also asking for any donations of hay for the rescued horses they have right now.

Donations can be dropped off in the donation box in front of their building on South Lincoln Avenue in Salem.

You can also order online and have donations sent right to them. If you can help but can’t get to the shelter or have it delivered, message them to coordinate a pick-up.