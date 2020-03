As of Tuesday, there are 564 confirmed cases and eight coronavirus deaths in Ohio

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County has confirmed another case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to four.

The latest case was confirmed by health department public information director Laura Frauss late Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, there are 564 confirmed cases and eight coronavirus deaths in Ohio. Mahoning County has 28 cases and Trumbull has five cases.

