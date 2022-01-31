Community stepped in to help at business fire Saturday

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The fire Saturday at Yarian Brothers Construction required 12 different departments and about 60 firefighters on scene.

The extra man power was required because it was very cold. Not only were trucks susceptible to freezing up, firefighters would get cold too. So, the extra people on scene made it easy to continuously switch out while they battled the flames.

Crews would swap in and out, getting warm in ambulances or the fire trucks. It also took extra man power so they wouldn’t have trucks or hoses freeze up. It was a community effort. Chief Greg VanPelt says most of the firefighters are volunteers.

You would think the suits would be able to keep them all warm while out on a call, but mother nature has her ways.

“It is very insulated and it does protect us not only from the fire when we’re inside, but it also from the elements when we’re outside. the problem is if it gets water on it, gets wet, of course then it starts to stiffen up and freeze and we run into problems there,” said New Waterford Volunteer Fire Chief Greg VanPelt.

Once the fire was mostly out, VanPelt says they started releasing the mutual aid. Once a crew stopped having flowing water they let them go so those crews could return to their response areas. He said it was so those trucks and hoses wouldn’t freeze.

The last crew left the scene around 2 p.m., roughly 6 hours after the first initial call out.

It wasn’t just the volunteer firefighters that showed love for the community. Local businesses wanted to help how they could. VanPelt said they were getting calls from places asking what they needed, what could they do to help.

It was an all around effort to not only support the departments, but also the business owners.

“Everybody who was there yesterday all have other full time jobs. none of them. You know, they were all volunteers. So, they’re just out there to help their communities and we greatly appreciate each and every one of them,” VanPelt said.

The state fire marshal was called to the scene.

According to VanPelt, the fire marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined, but not suspicious. Now it will be up to the insurance investigators to figure out where the fire started.