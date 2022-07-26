COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — It’s less than a week until the Columbiana County Fair starts, and the fairgrounds are seeing some improvements in preparation.

Fair organizers have been busy updating the grandstands, installing new restrooms, showers and sound systems.

Some bigger additions are happening, too. A local sheet metal contracting company helped build two new wagon trailers to take attendees from the parking lot to the grounds.

“If they take care of [the trailers], they should be able to get 20 years out of them,” says Leo Hickey of Hickey Metal Fabrication.

Different sponsors donated thousands of dollars for the project.

Fair board President John Wolf says they’re in the planning stages of a new building coming to the fairgrounds thanks to a grant from the state. A multi-use facility will replace some of the older structures in need of repair.

“It’s going to give them more up-to-date facilities, better ventilation for the animals that are there,” says Wolf.

Organizers aren’t sure which buildings might be impacted, but they hope to turn things into a larger junior fair.

Weather permitting, organizers hope the Columbiana fair follows a similar trend to those across the state.

“In the fair community, across the state, everyone that’s had an event already, has had very good reception — it’s been a great year for everybody so far,” says Wolf.

One of the biggest attractions, as in years past, will be the annual demolition derby.