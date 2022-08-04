COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on.

The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair.

Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year.

Columbiana County 4-H students showed showed off their chickens, ducks and geese at the fair Thursday morning.

The kids range in age from 7 to 19.

Thirty to 40 different breeds competed for the Grand Champion title of “Best Poultry.” The birds are judged on the standard of perfection for the specific breed.

But the showperson’s knowledge of their bird also counts.

Priya Moser’s 10th birthday is Thursday. She’s showing her Rock Island Red rooster, but she wants to be a meteorologist for First News 27 someday.

“My chicken I’m going to show is named Jasper. He’s really nice. Once in a while, he’ll scratch me because he wants down,” says Moser. “They like it when you rub it under their wattle, which is like a beard for under their chin.”

The birds are on display in the poultry barn at the fairgrounds.

Thursday morning also saw the dairy goat show.

John Wolf, president on the Columbiana County Fair board, shared what the judges are looking for in the dairy goat show.

“They do showmanship with the kids,” says Wolf. “They are judging the kids and how they handle the animals and how they react when the animals misbehave. It’s all part of the learning process.”

There are lots of other Junior Fair events throughout the rest of the week, including the Junior Fair sale and rabbit show on Friday.

But the heat is on, and the fairgrounds are no exception.

People are looking to cool off, and the Columbiana County Dairy Boosters are helping beat the heat with ice cream and milkshakes.

“The heat is very stressful on the animals we have fans … in all the facilities if we have a trouble area we double up on what we can for the air circulation try and keep everything cool,” says Wolf. “It’s really tough on the poultry barns when the heat gets on — they are very heat-sensitive.”

Organizers say so far attendance numbers are down a little bit from last year, but they are well above averages.

There are a weekend full of events planned, including the “Smash It” car demolition derby on Sunday night.