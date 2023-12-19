(WKBN) – A Columbiana County businessman has announced he’s running for incumbent Roy Paparodis’ position as commissioner in the March 19 Republican Primary Election.

Lisbon’s Duane Nickell made the announcement Monday.

Nickell is a businessman and lifelong resident of the county. He wants to support small businesses and says he decided to run after support from family and friends. He believes his background in businesses, as a beef farmer and as a supervisor at the Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District, has prepared him for this role.

Also running is Danielle Burch of Salem.